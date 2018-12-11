Two arrested after armed robbery in Facebook Marketplace transaction over concert tickets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - Police say a teen was set up when he agree to meet potential customers interested in his concert tickets.

The victim agreed to make the transaction in the parking lot of a metro apartment complex after listing the tickets on Facebook Marketplace.

Police say the 18-year-old victim was approached by three men. According to the police report, one of them "stuck a black handgun through the open window" and put it to the victim's head.

"They robbed him of the tickets, took his cell phone, took the keys to his vehicle then fled," said Gary Knight with OKCPD.

But a victim who saw the three men flee called police and told them which apartment the men ran to, and police set up a perimeter.

"Officers showed up, went to that apartment, surrounded the area, were able to get them to come out," said Knight. "Two of the three people involved ended up being placed under arrest."

The third suspect was interviewed and released but 20-year-old Jaylan Johnson and 21-year-old Kamari Cole were arrested.

"It brings up the point of where should you conduct this type of business," said Knight. "An apartment complex really isn't a good idea. There's too many people there that might have bad intentions and too many places for them to escape to."

Police say if nothing else, handle your business at the police station or fire station, even if just in the lobby. They say that official presence can help prevent robberies.