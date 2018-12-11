Wedding photographer slow to deliver photos, memories

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - 8 months after saying I do and Micah and Emily Hatchett are still pictureless.

“We'd rather have our pictures and have a little bit of a stink than not have our pictures at all,” Micah said.

They paid photographer Britt Smith close to $2500 to capture their picture perfect wedding day, except now they say she's gone quiet.

According to their contract, she still owes them edited photos on a flash drive, plus several specialty items, including a coffee table book, and large hallway print.

“The point is we paid you in full, per your contract and we don't have what you said you would deliver and you're not responding,” Emily said.

"We have no issues with Britt as a person or the actual pictures she takes or edits them. They're fantastic,” Micah added. “It's her follow through, her lack of communication. It's just not done.”

Micah and Emily say they only got a response from Smith after they posted a negative review of her business, Britt's Eye View Photography, online.

They're not alone.

Tonya Ryan is the mother of another Oklahoma bride who six months later is still waiting on Smith to deliver her wedding day photos and memories.

“Pictures of the bridal couple, we don't have those,” she said. “I don't have a picture with my daughter.”

Daughter, Megan, and husband Ali got married in June.

They had planned to use the professional wedding photos to create a special Christmas card for family and friends.

“For my mother and husband's mother and father-in-law we had planned to do framed pictures,” Tonya pointed out. “I think that's the most special gift we could give my mom right now [and] she doesn’t need stuff, but her granddaughter's special day, it was important.”

It was important that we get a hold of Britt Smith.

The Edmond townhouse we dropped by turned out to likely be an old address.

For nearly a week we left voicemails and sent text messages, and not a peep from the wedding photographer.

Micah and Emily say she told them she's a single mom with a lot on her plate.

“I've had two grandparents pass away in the time that we've been married,” Emily said. “They didn't get to see any pictures and they weren't even able to be at the wedding.”

What's done is done.

Britt Smith is still be ignoring us, but it appears she got our message loud and clear, because all of the sudden she's responding to both families.

Tonya confirms Smith finished uploading all their wedding photos online and the thumb drive they were promised is supposedly in the mail.

Micah and Emily received their large hallway print, although it's not the photo they wanted, and the coffee table book that showed up Monday is all wrong too.