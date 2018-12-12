× Anonymous donor offers to match money raised during scheduled weekend bell ringing for Salvation Army

OKLAHOMA CITY – An anonymous donor has offered to match all money raised for the Salvation Army during this weekend’s bell ringing at Bass Pro Shops in Oklahoma City.

As of Wednesday, the kettles have brought in approximately $110,505. The goal for this holiday season is $400,000.

The Salvation Army’s Advisory Board’s scheduled days of ringing is set for December 14 and December 15 at Bass Pro.

“The Advisory Board knows we have our work cut out to reach our goal…and we also know this is a city with a big heart which always comes through and delivers,” said Hans Herman Thun, III, Chairman, The Salvation Army Central Oklahoma Area Command Advisory Board. “We ask for the community to come out and help us maximize this generous gift. I would encourage anyone wishing to contribute online to do so at okckettle.org. Help us meet, or even better, exceed this year’s goal and make this the best year ever for The Salvation Army Central Oklahoma.”

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle fundraising program supports programs and services for the nonprofit throughout the year.

“This is our biggest fundraiser and we want to ensure everyone who needs help has the resources available to them through our various programs, such as food, utility assistance or emergency shelter” said Thun.

For questions on how you can make a gift this holiday season, you can contact Traci Jinkens at 405-246-1109 or via email at traci.jinkens@uss.salvationarmy.org.