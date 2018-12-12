Anonymous viewer gifts victim a new car after seeing carjacking story on News 4

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. - A single mother of two victimized this week says good karma is at the root of her latest blessing.

This week, Rosa Montelongo relied on friends and family to shuttle her to and from her two jobs after she was carjacked while trying to save a stranger.

"It's been a little hectic, trying to figure out what I'm going to do," said Montelongo. "Trying to find a car I can afford or find someone who is willing to work with me. I don't need anything extravagant just something to get me from point A to B."

After seeing her story on News 4 at ten, a viewer, who wishes to remain anonymous, contacted us. He wanted to ease her burden by providing some new wheels. We happily delivered the keys and title of a black Chevrolet Impala, bringing her to tears.

"Whoever did it, thank you," she said. "It means a lot. This is something I didn't expect. This is going to help me out a lot. I'm very appreciative of it and I didn't expect nothing like this."

Her SUV remains secured, classified as evidence in an ongoing investigation. Over the weekend, three robbers driving a black sedan slammed into a silver Jeep trying to escape authorities. The driver of the Jeep was then pinned underneath. Montelongo and her daughter, parked nearby, ran to help. Moments later, one of the robbers hopped in Montelongo's car and drove off with it. But he didn't get far, crashing into a daycare across the street from where it was parked. Montelongo was left without wheels, but she still has to make payments on the car, even though she was unable to drive to her places of employment.

Now, she has a vehicle that she says makes tomorrow much less stressful for herself and her two children. She says the whirlwind of emotions over the last four days reinforces what she believes in.

"Kindness. No matter what. Good karma," she said. "As long as I can help someone, I'd do it again."

The man pinned underneath the Jeep has since been released from the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the three robbers were arrested.