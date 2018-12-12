Oklahoma high school basketball game ends in brawl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PONCA CITY, Okla. - Officials are investigating after a fight broke out at a basketball game.

It happened Tuesday night when the Ponca City High School girls basketball team played Tulsa East Central.

Moments after the game ended, where Ponca City took the win, a brawl erupted on the court.

In the video, the girls can be seen fighting.

Parents and police jumped in to try and stop the fighting, and several people received minor injuries.

It’s unclear exactly what started the brawl but both districts are investigating.

News 4 reached out to both schools and received the following statements.

Tulsa Public Schools:

"We are deeply concerned and disappointed to see this kind of behavior - it has no place on or off the court. We hold all members of the Tulsa Public Schools family to the highest standards of character, good judgement, and personal responsibility. We are working with our athletics office and school team to understand what happened and will take appropriate follow up action."

Ponca City Public Schools:

"PCPS School Officials are continuing to investigate the unfortunate incident that occurred after the girls’ basketball game between Ponca City and Tulsa East Central in Robson Fieldhouse on Tuesday, December 11, 2018. We will continue to collect all data, pertinent video, and statements from all parties involved. The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association will work with school officials of both districts and collect each district’s investigative data. No conclusions can be made regarding sanctions until the investigation is complete and all data has been analyzed.