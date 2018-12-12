Board recommends commutation for 10 Oklahoma inmates

OKLAHOMA CITY – One week after 21 inmates had their sentences commuted, another group will have a chance to have their cases seen by the governor.

On Wednesday morning, 10 inmates in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections went before the Oklahoma State Pardon and Parole Board, hoping for a second chance at freedom.

“Commutation is an appropriate legal remedy for people who are facing excessive, unjust sentences. The sentences today were excessive. They were unjust. We had people facing life sentences for drug offenses that today would carry little to no prison time,” John Estus, with Oklahomans for Criminal Justice Reform, said.

One of those inmates is Rodrico Brooks.

“December 20, 2015, I got saved in McIntosh County and I just decided to change my life from there. I just got tired, you know, with the drugs and it just wasn’t leading up to anything, you know?” Brooks told the board.

With loved ones present, including his fiancée and 4-year-old daughter, Brooks’ prayers were answered. The board recommended commutation.

Gov. Mary Fallin has a week to either approve, deny or modify the 10 commutation recommendations.