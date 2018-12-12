Deadline approaching for healthcare open enrollment

OKLAHOMA CITY – This is the final week to sign up for health care coverage under the Affordable Care Act.

Over 14% of Oklahoma adults did not have health insurance in 2017. Only Texas has a higher percentage of uninsured residents.

Even more troubling, a new study finds about 82,000 Oklahoma kids lacked health insurance last year.

That’s despite the fact that nearly 3/4 of them already qualify for Medicaid or subsidized coverage.

Currently, there are two companies offering 36 different plans here in the Sooner State.

Insurance agent Barbara Trimble from State Farm helps clients sign up for coverage.

She has signed up 80 people this year and will be busy up until the deadline, which is Saturday, December 15 at Midnight.

She tells News 4 that individuals who earn $12,140 and &48,560 per year will usually pay $0 per month or very little for very good coverage.

The deductibles on a $0 plan are between $25 and $200. Out of pocket maximum is between $1000 and $7900. This depends on the plan they pick.

The Blue Cross plans have been the best, Trimble says.

There are now two companies who are on the website and they are Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma and Medica, which is a part of United Health Care. Clients have a choice of either plan.