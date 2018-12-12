× First responders on scene of multi-car accident involving school bus in Mustang

MUSTANG, Okla. – Authorities are on the scene of a multi-car accident involving a school bus on HWY 152 and Czech Hall Rd in Mustang Wednesday afternoon.

Police have shut down parts of the highway for chopper and first responder access.

Oklahoma City police and fire are assisting Mustang with the wreck.

At least two people have been transported to a local hospital.

Students on the bus have been transferred to another bus for the ride home.

There is no other information available at this time.