Gallogly: Threatening message to former OU President Boren ‘inaccurate’

NORMAN, Okla. -- James Gallogly, the current president of the University of Oklahoma, adamantly denies remarks attributed to him in a local newspaper.

This week, the Norman Transcript published an article reporting Gallogly told a senior university administrator to deliver a message to his predecessor David Boren: “You tell him that I am the meanest son of a bi*** he has ever seen, and if he ever crosses me again, I will destroy him.”

The newspaper cites multiple anonymous sources confirming the message happened after Boren sent the publication an op-ed piece six months ago, defending the university's finances, which Gallogly has been critical.

In a statement to News 4 Wednesday, Gallogly denied the remark:

“The words to President Boren that were attributed to me in a recent newspaper story are inaccurate. I would never threaten President Boren or anyone else for that matter. President Boren and I have been friends, partners and collaborators for decades to help advance the mission of the University of Oklahoma. While we may differ on style and actions, the goal is for the university to continue to serve our students and the State of Oklahoma."

However, Boren tells us a different story.

His attorney Bob Burke sent News 4 this statement on behalf of Boren:

"The message was delivered to me as reported. I do not want to engage in name-calling and disparaging remarks. I have tried to get along with everyone in my 50 years of public service. I just want to do everything in my power to make President Gallogly’s transition as smooth and successful as possible."