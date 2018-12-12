Gathering Place in Tulsa nominated for best new attraction in 2018

TULSA, Okla. – A park that opened in Tulsa earlier this year is now being nominated for best new attraction in 2018 by USA TODAY.

Nominees for best new attraction of 2018 range from waterparks and theme parks to museums and performance spaces.

Oklahoma made the list with Tulsa’s new park – Gathering Place. The $465 million park opened in September and is one of the largest in the U.S. and includes skate and bike tracks and sports courts on 66.5-acres near the Arkansas River. It will grow to 100 acres.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A panel of travel experts combed the country for the best new attractions of the year and now you can vote for your favorite!

Best New Attraction Nominees

Asbury Lanes in Asbury Park, New Jersey

Central Idaho Dark Sky Reserve in Sun Valley, Idaho

Chicago Architecture Center in Chicago, Illinois

Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center in Manitowoc, Wisconsin

The Gateway Arch Museum and Visitor Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Gathering Place in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Imagine Museum in St. Petersburg, Florida

Institute for Contemporary Art at VCU in Richmond, Virginia

The Legacy Museum in Montgomery, Alabama

National Comedy Center in Jamestown, New York

Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center in Niagara Falls, New York

Nordic Museum in Seattle, Washington

Old Forester Distillery in Louisville, Kentucky

Orlando Starflyer in Orlando, Florida

Rancho Mirage Library and Observatory in Rancho Mirage, California

Riley Children's Health Sports Legends Experience in Indianapolis, Indiana

South Carolina Historical Society Museum in Charleston, South Carolina

Spyscape in New York City, New York

Tower of Voices in Laurel Highlands, Pennsylvania

Underwater Museum of Art in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida

Click here if you'd like to vote.