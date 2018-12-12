Gathering Place in Tulsa nominated for best new attraction in 2018

TULSA, Okla. – A park that opened in Tulsa earlier this year is now being nominated for best new attraction in 2018 by USA TODAY.
Nominees for best new attraction of 2018 range from waterparks and theme parks to museums and performance spaces.
Oklahoma made the list with Tulsa’s new park – Gathering Place. The $465 million park opened in September and is one of the largest in the U.S. and includes skate and bike tracks and sports courts on 66.5-acres near the Arkansas River. It will grow to 100 acres.
A panel of travel experts combed the country for the best new attractions of the year and now you can vote for your favorite!
Best New Attraction Nominees
- Asbury Lanes in Asbury Park, New Jersey
- Central Idaho Dark Sky Reserve in Sun Valley, Idaho
- Chicago Architecture Center in Chicago, Illinois
- Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center in Manitowoc, Wisconsin
- The Gateway Arch Museum and Visitor Center in St. Louis, Missouri
- Gathering Place in Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Imagine Museum in St. Petersburg, Florida
- Institute for Contemporary Art at VCU in Richmond, Virginia
- The Legacy Museum in Montgomery, Alabama
- National Comedy Center in Jamestown, New York
- Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center in Niagara Falls, New York
- Nordic Museum in Seattle, Washington
- Old Forester Distillery in Louisville, Kentucky
- Orlando Starflyer in Orlando, Florida
- Rancho Mirage Library and Observatory in Rancho Mirage, California
- Riley Children's Health Sports Legends Experience in Indianapolis, Indiana
- South Carolina Historical Society Museum in Charleston, South Carolina
- Spyscape in New York City, New York
- Tower of Voices in Laurel Highlands, Pennsylvania
- Underwater Museum of Art in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida
Click here if you'd like to vote.