× HazMat on scene of large oil spill in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Firefighters and HazMat are on scene of a large spill near an oil well site at SE 52nd and Byers Ave.

Officials report oil running down the street and into a creek.

Authorities ask that you please avoid traveling in this area while they work this incident.

UPDATE | SE 52nd St. / S. Byers Ave. | Crews have built temporary dams (dirt) in multiple locations to help slow the progression of the spill. Reps from the oil company are enroute. HazMat team is still assessing how large of an area has been affected. — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) December 13, 2018

The fire department says this spill spans from SE 44th St South to SE 59th St. The majority of the product is on Byers Ave. and Stiles Ave. There is product on several of the other streets in this area.

OKCPD, Storm Water Quality, Representatives from the oil company, and OKC Street Department is on scene assisting with this incident.

There is no other information at this time.