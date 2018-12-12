× Juvenile in custody after chase in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A juvenile is in police custody after a chase involving the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

According to officials, the chase started near I-40 and Penn just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday where a car was going nearly 90 mph in a 60 mph zone.

At one point, a trooper used a pit maneuver to stop the vehicle, causing the chase to end.

Troopers say the driver is a minor and there was a 20-year-old passenger in the car.

Officials tell News 4 both were intoxicated.

The driver was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.