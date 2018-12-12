Kyler Murray’s Future…Football or Baseball?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For the first time since winning the Heisman Trophy, Kyler Murray met the media Wednesday to discuss a variety of topics. Since baseball's winter meetings are in progress, inevitably Murray's future became part of the Q and A.

Since Murray's draft stock hasn't been higher, he's mentioned numerous times he has a decision to make once this season ends at OU. Football or baseball?

This will make the decision a bit more of a gamble.

MLB Network reports that if Murray does decide to go to the NFL, he will have to pay back a large portion of his over four million dollar signing bonus. Murray told reporters that the plan as of now is to be in spring training with the Oakland A's.

Other news and notes from the press conference were a little more serious. Marquise Brown's availability for the Orange Bowl being topic number one. Lincoln Riley didn't give an overly optimistic answer saying that, "It was a definite yes or no" if Brown will play. He added that Hollywood hasn't done much in terms of practice on his injured foot.

Riley also added that highly touted freshman Jalen Redmond is officially out for the season. Redmond has been dealing with a medical issue all year. Riley did add that Redmond should be ready to play next season.