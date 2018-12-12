Live Now: Multi-vehicle wreck in Mustang

Made in Oklahoma: Rich and creamy hot chocolate

Posted 4:30 pm, December 12, 2018, by

OKLAHOMA CITY – This creamy hot chocolate has a rich chocolate taste with a bit of a chili powder-kick.

Serves 2.

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups Hiland Whole Milk
  • 1 tablespoon Cheatwood’s Pure Raw Honey
  • ¼ teaspoon vanilla
  • ⅛ teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • ⅛ teaspoon dried ancho chile powder
  • 2 Bedre dark chocolate bars, chopped
  • Garnish with Hiland freshly whipped cream, grated chocolate, cinnamon, ancho chili or marshmallows

Directions:

  1.  In a small saucepan combine the milk, honey, cinnamon and ancho powder, and heat over medium. Keep an eye on this, as it can boil over.
  2. Break up the chocolate bar into a small microwaveable bowl, microwave for 20 seconds then stir. Repeat until the chocolate is relatively smooth.
  3. When the milk just begins to simmer, remove from heat, whisking in the melted chocolate. Whisk vigorously for 1 minute or until smooth.
  4. Serve with garnish.

Click here for more.