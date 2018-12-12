Made in Oklahoma: Rich and creamy hot chocolate

OKLAHOMA CITY – This creamy hot chocolate has a rich chocolate taste with a bit of a chili powder-kick.
Serves 2.
Ingredients:
- 2 cups Hiland Whole Milk
- 1 tablespoon Cheatwood’s Pure Raw Honey
- ¼ teaspoon vanilla
- ⅛ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ⅛ teaspoon dried ancho chile powder
- 2 Bedre dark chocolate bars, chopped
- Garnish with Hiland freshly whipped cream, grated chocolate, cinnamon, ancho chili or marshmallows
Directions:
- In a small saucepan combine the milk, honey, cinnamon and ancho powder, and heat over medium. Keep an eye on this, as it can boil over.
- Break up the chocolate bar into a small microwaveable bowl, microwave for 20 seconds then stir. Repeat until the chocolate is relatively smooth.
- When the milk just begins to simmer, remove from heat, whisking in the melted chocolate. Whisk vigorously for 1 minute or until smooth.
- Serve with garnish.
Click here for more.