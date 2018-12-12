Man accused of shooting, decapitating family members will stand trial

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man accused of shooting and decapitating his grandmother and her husband will stand trial for their murders.

In February of 2016, officers were called to check on the welfare of a couple who lived in a home near N.W. 122nd St. and May Ave.

When they went inside, police discovered the bodies of 78-year-old James Earl Reed and 59-year-old Sharon Reed.

According to officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department, the victims had been shot and decapitated.

Police arrested Sharon’s grandson, Quinton Dashawn Laster, for the crime. He was ultimately charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

A jury rejected claims by Laster’s attorneys that he has schizophrenia and was mentally incompetent when he allegedly committed that crime.

Legal proceedings had been on hold over questions about Laster’s mental health.