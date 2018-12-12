× Man taken to hospital after being shot while trying to sell popular pair of shoes in SW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot while trying to sell a popular pair of shoes.

On Tuesday, just before 2 p.m., police were called to a hospital in southwest Oklahoma City in reference to a shooting.

When they arrived, they talked to a man who had just arrived at the hospital after being shot through his right forearm, according to a police report.

The victim told police he had purchased a newly-released pair of Nike Air Jordan’s and posted them on a social media app called “Meet Me.”

A report states the suspect asked the victim through the app if he wanted to sell them.

The victim and suspect arranged to meet at a Circle K near SW 59th and May.

According to the report, the victim told police that while he was showing the suspect the shoes, the suspect produced a gun. That’s when the victim said he took off running and then heard a shot and felt a bullet strike him in the arm.

A passerby saw the victim running and took him to the hospital.

The victim says the suspect was a white male in his 20’s and there was a second white male in the vehicle with him on the passenger’s side.

A police report describes the vehicle as an older, black Chevy Trailblazer SUV.

Authorities are still investigating, and no arrests have been made.