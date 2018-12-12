Midwest City Fire Department warning residents of door-to-door donation scam

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – The Midwest City Fire Department is warning residents of a recent scam.

According to the department, they have received several calls that someone is going door-to-door requesting donations on behalf of a fire department.

Officials say the department does not go door-to-door requesting money.

“We are not fully aware of the circumstances regarding how the person(s) are requesting money, but the Midwest City Fire Department does NOT go door to door requesting financial donations,” the department said on Facebook.