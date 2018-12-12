× Officers search for possible homicide suspect after chase in Shawnee

SHAWNEE, Okla. – Authorities in Pottawatomie County say they are searching for a chase suspect who may be connected to other crimes.

Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to pull over a vehicle that may have been connected to a homicide, but the alleged suspect led them on a chase.

Ultimately, the driver crashed near Brangus and MacArthur and took off on foot from the scene.

Authorities say deputies are searching the area of Bryan, between Independence and MacArthur St., in Shawnee for Ahmad Eli Jacene.

Jacene is wanted in connection to a homicide out of Seminole County, and is considered armed and dangerous.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area, and residents should remain aware of their surroundings. If you see anything suspicious, call 911.