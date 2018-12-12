Officials: Inmate dies after being found unresponsive at federal correctional center in El Reno

EL RENO, Okla. – Authorities say an inmate at a federal correctional center in Oklahoma has died.

Around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, officials say Justin Clark was found unresponsive at the Federal Correctional Institution in El Reno.

Immediately, staff members performed CPR and called for paramedics. Clark was rushed to a nearby hospital, but was later pronounced dead.

Clark was a 34-year-old man serving a 293-month sentence for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance in Texas.

He had been in custody at the El Reno facility since Sept. 6, 2016.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation was notified and is investigating what caused his death.