Officials: Millions of dollars collected, thousands of applications approved for medical marijuana licenses

OKLAHOMA CITY – State officials say thousands of patients have already been approved for their medical marijuana license, and millions of dollars have been collected.

Under State Question 788, a person 18 years or older would need to apply for a medical marijuana license with the Oklahoma State Department of Health after receiving a note from their doctor. If approved, the patient would then have to pay $100 to obtain that license.

Since applications became available in August, officials say thousands of Oklahomans have applied for licenses.

As of Dec. 9, the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority says it has received 25,000 applications for patients, 193 applications for caregivers and 2,525 for businesses.

So far, the organization says it has approved 18,601 patient licenses, 134 caregiver licenses and thousands more for businesses. In all, it says it has approved licenses for 754 dispensaries, 1,206 for growers and 315 for processors.

As of December 9, 25,000 patient, 193 caregiver and 2,525 business applications received. 27,718 total.

18,601 patient, 134 caregiver, 754 dispensary, 1,206 grower and 315 processor licenses approved. 21,010 total. — Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (@OMMAOK) December 10, 2018

As of Dec. 1, the program has already raked in around $7.8 million.

“The majority of that does come from the business applications, around $6.1 million. The remaining $1.7 million, coming from patient application fees,” said OMMA communications manager Melissa Miller.

Officials say that applicants waiting for their medical marijuana license will receive it in a plain envelope with only the OMMA’s PO box on it.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video