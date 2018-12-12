Oklahoma City FBI, Bethany Police investigating bank robbery in Warr Acres

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City FBI and Bethany Police are investigating a robbery at the MidFirst Bank at 5801 NW 39th Expressway in Warr Acres.

The suspect is described as a white female in her mid-40s, approximately 5’3″ in height, thin build, and blond hair. The suspect was last seen wearing sunglasses and a brown sweatshirt.

On Wednesday, the suspect approached the counter and demanded money from the bank employees, received an undisclosed amount of money, and fled the bank heading west on foot. No injuries were reported.

MidFirst Bank is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of this suspect.

If anyone has any information on the bank robbery, please contact the FBI at 405-290-7770; or, you can remain anonymous by calling OKC CRIMESTOPPERS at 405-235-7300.