Panera Bread: Sign up for loyalty program – get a free bagel every day until the end of the year

OKLAHOMA CITY – Are you a fan of Panera Bread and bagels? The chain is offering free bagels every day until the end of the year!

But, there’s a catch. You must sign up as a new member for the MyPanera Loyalty program before December 31.

When you sign up, you will receive one free bagel each day until the end of the year.

The offer must be redeemed in a U.S. bakery-cafe and is not available with online or kiosk orders.

The reward will be automatically loaded to your MyPanera account.

