Police investigating after body found in south Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are investigating after human remains were found in south Oklahoma City.

On Dec. 11, officers say a man came to the Oklahoma City Police Department to report a possible decomposed body near Lottie and Reno Ave.

According to a police report, investigators say the man took them to an open field in the area, where the body was found.

At this point, the victim has not been identified.

It will be up to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the victim’s cause of death.