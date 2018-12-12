Police looking for ‘Grinch’ who allegedly stole donations for low-income children

PURCELL, Okla. – Police in Purcell hope a ‘Grinch’ in McClain County will have a change of heart after stealing from children in need.

Just before 10 p.m. on Monday night, police say a man walked into the Murphy USA store in the Walmart parking lot in Purcell and stole the ‘Cops and Kids’ collection jar off the counter.

The jar was placed there by the Purcell Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police to collect money to buy Christmas presents for low-income children.

At this point, it is unknown how much money was inside the jar when it was taken.

Purcell police released photo of man wanted for questioning

If you have any information on the crime, call D.S. Scott Stephens at (405) 527-4615.