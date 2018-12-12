Police: Man taking selfie with gun accidentally shoots sleeping infant

TULSA, Okla. – Police say it was an accident that could have turned deadly for an Oklahoma infant.

A baby was shot while taking a nap at a north Tulsa home.

Authorities say the gun went off while the shooter was trying to take a selfie with the weapon. The bullet smashed through the wall and into the apartment next door, hitting the baby.

Fortunately, the child is expected to survive.

“A gun is not a toy. A gun is protection. You don’t just whip it out and show off for your friends. That’s not what you do. You don’t even touch a gun until you need to use it,” said Sheila Brewer.

The child’s father is upset that the person responsible isn’t behind bars.

At this point, no arrests have been made. However, officials say the gun owner could face reckless endangerment charges.