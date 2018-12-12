Police officer first on scene saves man’s life on Christmas Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRAH, Okla. - "I was gone. I was gone. I had a defibrillator that worked for a while, and it stopped working and never really brought me back,” Cameron Strange said.

Christmas Day 2017, Cameron Strange just finished feeding his animals.

"We were standing in the bedroom, and he said, 'I think I’m having a heart attack,' and he grabbed his heart and started getting shocked," his wife said. "His device kept shocking him.”

Their daughter called 911. Officer Dave was the first to show up.

"He came in. Started doing CPR. Got a pulse,” Cameron said. "Dave saved my life. He kept me going until an EMT could get there and even they got there they had to shock me a couple of times to keep me going."

One year later, Cameron is celebrating another Christmas and nominating Officer Dave for Pay It Forward.

"The training that Dave put into action that day to save Cameron’s life is really awesome. First responders are often unsung heroes. So it's really great to see Dave get the recognition he deserves,” Matt Conner with First Fidelity Bank said. "On behalf of First Fidelity Bank I'm honored to present you with four hundred dollars to pay it forward."

Cameron happily handed over the money to the man who saved his life.

"On behalf of First Fidelity and Channel 4 News, I'm paying it forward four hundred dollars. Thank you very much for making our last Christmas a very happy one and I'm going to see another one," Cameron told Officer Dave.

"I got there and he wasn’t breathing. I just responded in my training you know. I did CPR on him until firefighters and the ambulance got there. It was really a team effort. It wasn't just me by any means. I just happened to be the closest one," Officer Dave told News 4, quick not to take the credit for himself, but teamwork from other first responders all working together for a much greater purpose that day.

"You don't have to be a police officer to make a difference in somebody's life. If you see somebody in need don't be afraid to go where god puts you," said Officer Dave.

"He was a lifesaver. He was the best Christmas present that my family could've had last year," said Cameron.

Pay It 4Ward is sponsored by First Fidelity Bank.