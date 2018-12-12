Ponca City Schools addressing bed bug rumors

PONCA CITY, Okla. – An Oklahoma school district is addressing rumors on social media about bed bugs in some schools.

Officials with the Ponca City Public School District released a statement on social media on Wednesday, saying that a pest control company has been hired to investigate the claims.

“The Ponca City Public Schools believes that in order to teach and learn effectively, a safe, clean, and structurally sound environment is important to the successes we strive to achieve for students and staff. In response to the alleged bed bug issues in our schools, via social media platforms, the Ponca City Public School district has hired a local pest control company to inspect and set out monitors designed to attract and trap bed bugs. This investigative measure will aid the school district in confirming the presence or absence of bed bugs in our schools. To confirm if treatment is required, three or more days may be necessary to complete the process. We will continue to monitor the situation and will work with the Pest Control Company for recommendations.

The presence of any bug or insect in our schools on any given day is always possible, as people in general will bring them in on their person or in a backpack. This would include bed bugs, fleas, roaches and lice. When there is a concern from a school site reported to the Maintenance Department, who employs a Licensed Pest Control Technician, they respond and attend to it immediately. The Maintenance Department also treats our schools on a periodic basis as a preventive measure for roaches and other insects,” a post on Facebook read.