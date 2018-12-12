Reports: Medical clinics may soon open in Pauls Valley after hospital closure

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. – An Oklahoma community is still dealing with the effects of a hospital closing its doors.

In October, board members voted to close Pauls Valley General Hospital, saying there wasn’t enough money to keep the doors open.

“We couldn’t pay bills. We couldn’t meet the demands any more. That’s where we’re at,” Pauls Valley City Manager James Frizell told the employees in October. “There’s no money to pay. I mean there is no money.”

Now, reports suggest that Pauls Valley may soon have access to more advanced medical care again.

'The Journal Record' is reporting that the Southern Plains Medical Group will open clinics in Pauls Valley, and will hire some of the doctors who worked at the hospital.