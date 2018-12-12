State Bar Association to pay $120,000 to reimburse some clients

OKLAHOMA CITY – Seven people who lost money or other property due to the dishonest conduct of their attorney will now be reimbursed.

On Wednesday, the Oklahoma Bar Association’s Clients’ Security Fund will pay more than $120,000 to seven people.

“Most Oklahoma attorneys maintain good relationships with their clients, and clients need to have full confidence in their legal representatives. Sadly, the reputation of every lawyer suffers when a very small number of attorneys engage in unethical or illegal behavior. This fund enables us to restore faith in our profession’s integrity by returning lost money to those who have been harmed by the actions of a few,” OBA President Kimberly Hays of Tulsa said.

In this case, authorities say some of the attorneys mishandled clients’ funds. In one case, the attorney died before making any appearances in the case.

Former or deceased attorneys for whom the OBA will be paying claims are:

Deceased attorney Johnny Albert

Former attorney James Menzer

Former attorney Jeffrey Nachimson

Deceased attorney William Raynolds.