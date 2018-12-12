Thunder and Nike Bring Back Sunset Uniform

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The sunset will shine in the Peake once again. After a two year absence, the OKC Thunder are bringing back the "Sunset" uniforms. The move is part of Nike's roll out of the "Earned Edition" uniforms.

All 16 teams in the playoffs last season were given an Earned Edition uniform. It just so happens that the Thunder will bring back an alternate version of their original orange look.

The plan is for the Thunder to roll these out December 30th against the Dallas Mavericks. @OKCTracker has a whole schedule of the uniform dates.

The uniform is much like OKC's Statement Uniforms which features a tilted OKC on the front and player name on the bottom of the jersey on the back side.