U.S. Grant placed on lockdown after report of weapon on campus

OKLAHOMA CITY – A local high school was placed on lockdown after officials received reports of a possible gun on campus.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, officials with the Oklahoma City Public School District said that U.S. Grant High School was on lockdown.

Immediately, law enforcement officers were called to the scene.

District leaders say that the investigation into the report is ongoing, but that students will be dismissed on time out of the south entrance of the school.

Update: US Grant will release on time and out the south entrance. Lockdown will be lifted at dismissal. OKCPD and OKCPS Security have officers on scene to help with dismissal.