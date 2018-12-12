× Vitaminwater will pay you $100K to ditch your smartphone for a year

ST. LOUIS – Do you think you could go without your smartphone for a whole day? How about a whole year?

Vitaminwater is willing to bet you can’t do it. The company unveiled a challenge for 2019 with an award of $100,000 to a person who can go without their smartphone for 365 days.

You can enter the contest by sharing on Instagram or Twitter why you feel you’re up for the challenge, including the hashtags #nophoneforayear and #contest.

Vitaminwater will choose one participant who will trade their smartphone for a 2000s era calling-only phone. If the challenger makes it for six months, they get $10,000 and, if they make it for the full year, they win the $100,000.

The entry period starts at 8 a.m. ET on Tuesday, December 11 and ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on Tuesday, January 8, 2019. You can enter up to four times.

Vitaminwater didn’t go into detail about how they’ll monitor the contest but said lie detector tests will be involved.