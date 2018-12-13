× DHS accepting applications for low-income heating assistance

OKLAHOMA CITY – As the temperatures continue to drop across the state, the Oklahoma Department of Human Services is accepting applications for a home energy assistance program.

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program helps income-eligible families with their winter heating bills.

Eligible households already receiving public assistance through DHS were notified of their pre-authorization for the program, meaning they don’t need to apply. Households that were not pre-authorized, but receive assistance through DHS can apply online.

Members of tribal households can apply through their tribal nation, but cannot receive assistance from both.

DHS has $10 million in federal funds to allocate for this year’s program.

The household requirements for monthly gross income are as follows:

One person- $1,316

Two people- $1,784

Three people- $2,252

Four people – $2,720

Five people – $3,188

Six people – $3,656

Seven people – $4,124

Eight people- $4,592.

Residents applying for the program are required to provide identification, Social Security number, verification of income and the most recent heating bill information for their home.