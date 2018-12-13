Driver resigns, monitor suspended after child with disability left on Oklahoma bus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. - A school bus driver has resigned and a bus monitor has been suspended after an 7-year-old girl was left alone on the Oklahoma bus while confined to her wheelchair.

The Mid-Del district said the employees violated procedures when the child, who has a disability, was left on the bus and they failed to report it - instead taking her back to her daycare. Police records show she was left on the bus for more than six hours and the incident wasn't reported until nearly three hours after the discovery.

The district declined an interview with News 4 on Thursday.

According to online job descriptions, bus drivers and bus monitors must pass background checks and drugs screenings. They must also inspect the bus before and after trips and report any incidents.

Police said the ordeal was caught on video via the security camera inside the bus. News 4 asked for the video, but police said they could not give it to us because it's being handed over to the district attorney.

“What would have happened if the kid, like I am, epileptic, seizure and go ahead and have a seizure in that six hours, and then having major trouble before somebody even noticed her?" said David Kuck, who was picking up his grandkids from Country Estates Elementary.

We reached out to the child's mother, but she declined an interview.