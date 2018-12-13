ESPN: Chesapeake Energy Arena fared well in stadium food report

OKLAHOMA CITY – When heading to Chesapeake Energy Arena, many fans will make a stop at the concession stand before heading to their seats to cheer on the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Recently, ESPN’s Outside the Lines took a closer look at sports arenas throughout the country and dove into the list of health violations at each one.

The venues with the highest percentage of stands with high-level violations were as follows:

Spectrum Center- Charlotte, North Carolina (92%)

Palace of Auburn Hills – Detroit, Michigan (86.1%)

American Airlines Center- Dallas, Texas (83.1%)

Bank of America Stadium- Charlotte, North Carolina (82.6%.)

Sara Liggins Coly, with the Oklahoma City-County Health Department, told Outside the Lines that sports venues often hire temporary workers, who might not be fully aware of food-handling rules.

“It’s an ongoing education battle of telling people what the proper procedures are, as opposed to you maybe dealing with the same person in a one-stop-shop establishment compared to arena-style inspections,” said Liggins Coly, who inspects Chesapeake Energy Arena.

At Chesapeake, only 18.4 percent of the locations were cited with a high-level violation over 2016 and 2017, and it performed better than the community average.

ESPN reports that most violations at sports venues are a result of mistakes or oversights, not intentional acts.