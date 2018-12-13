Former OU football player sentenced to 5 years in prison for fraud

TULSA, Okla. (AP) – A former University of Oklahoma football player and fledgling recording star has been sentenced to 5 years in prison after pleading guilty to defrauding investors of almost $900,000.

Federal prosecutors say 31-year-old T.J. Hamilton of Dallas was sentenced Thursday and ordered to pay $869,300 in restitution.

Hamilton pleaded guilty in September to wire fraud conspiracy charges.

Hamilton acknowledged promoting false investment opportunities for sportswear and nutritional supplement ventures.

T.J. Hamilton was a walk-on for OU in 2009 with former Heisman winner Sam Bradford.

His parents, Gena Catherine Hamilton, 53, and Timothy Paul Hamilton, 56, both of Collinsville, were also part of the investment scheme. Their sentences are unknown at this time.