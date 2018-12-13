Grand opening postponed for new Edmond theater

EDMOND, Okla. – Residents in Edmond will have to wait a little while longer to enjoy a new cinema in town.

ShowBiz Cinema, a multi-million dollar movie theater, arcade and bowling alley, was supposed to open last month in Edmond.

However, the site was a muddy mess at the end of September after it received nearly a foot of rain.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Crews have been busy pumping out water and working seven days a week to complete the project.

Officials thought the grand opening would be held this Friday, but say it has been pushed back to Tuesday, Dec. 18.

“Due to circumstances beyond our control, we will now open our Edmond location to the public on Tuesday, December 18th,” said Kevin Mitchell, ShowBiz Cinemas CEO. “We appreciate everyone’s patience and look forward to being your new home for bowling, movies and more.”

During the grand opening, customers can take advantage of ShowBiz Cinemas' Discount Tuesday program, which offers movie ticket prices beginning at $5 for all shows every Tuesday.

Guests will be able to check out 14 boutique bowling lanes, a cafe, a full bar, a modern arcade, 10 state-of-the-art movie screens with electric leather reclining seats and an auditorium featuring 4k digital laser projection.