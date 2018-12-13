“I felt like crying,” Oklahoma family’s Bible survives large truck fire

VINITA, Okla. – An Oklahoma family is counting its blessings after a fire engulfed their truck, but left behind one family memento.

Just two weeks until Christmas, Steven Gaut is trying to make ends meet after losing his truck in a fire.

“All the money that’s going to be going to Christmas is now going to have to go- I’m trying to divide it up to where I can get something,” Gaut told KJRH.

On Sunday, Gaut says he went to the store and parked his truck in the parking lot. Firefighters believe someone threw a lit cigarette in the back of his truck, which ignited a fire once Gaut was home.

Gaut says he was inside his house and didn’t even realize there was an issue with his truck. Instead, he said the fire spread to the truck’s horn, which started honking.

“I felt like crying honestly, and it’s hard for a grown man to cry,” he said.

Once the fire was out, Gaut and his five children looked for anything salvageable.

“The first thing I asked for was to see if my Bible was OK,” he said.

Amazingly, the Bible was the only thing that wasn’t damaged in the blaze.