Oklahoma City police looking for pair accused of stealing handbags, threatening store employee with taser

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police are looking for two people accused of stealing from a store at a metro mall, and even allegedly threatening an employee with a taser.

On December 6, at approximately 11 a.m., police responded to Von Maur at Quail Springs Mall in Oklahoma City in reference to an armed robbery.

When police arrived, they spoke with an employee who stated that she was watching both suspects on video footage when one of the suspects started to grab handbags and place them into another bag the other suspect was holding.

A police reports states a total of six bags were put into the white bag.

The employee told police she started to approach the suspects but when she did, one of them pointed a taser at her and said, “if you don’t get away, I’m gonna tase you.”

That’s when the employee said the suspect turned the taser on as they left the store.

One of the suspects is described as a black male in his late 40’s, approximately 6’0″, and possibly weighs around 220 lbs.

The second suspect is described as a black female in her 30’s with gold highlights in her hair.

They were seen leaving the scene in a black, medium-sized Cadillac SUV with the Kansas plate 141KYE, according to the employee. When police ran the plate, the vehicle came back as stolen.

The incident is still under investigation.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300.