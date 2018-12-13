Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Garfield County officials team up to get impaired drivers off the roads

GARFIELD COUNTY, Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is teaming up with law enforcement in Garfield County to get impaired drivers off the roads.

A checkpoint and saturation patrols will be conducted on Friday by the ENDUI team and members of OHP and the Enid Police Department.

The saturation patrols will begin Friday evening and last through the early morning hours on Saturday. These are designed to be high-visibility and deter people from driving while impaired.

In 2017, 656 people were killed in crashes in Oklahoma, and almost half of those (324), were killed in drug/alcohol-related crashes.

Officials say this is up from 43 percent killed in drug/alcohol-related crashes in 2016 in Oklahoma.

Everyone is highly encouraged to find a safe ride by calling a sober driver, using a cab, Uber, Lyft or any other ride-share service. Or, have a designated driver.

Do not, under any circumstances, drive while impaired by alcohol or any other substance.