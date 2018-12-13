Oklahoma woman dies days after tragic truck bed incident

HEAVENER, Okla. – An Oklahoma woman who spent days in the hospital after falling from the bed of a truck has died, officials say.

The incident happened on November 19 at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Haw Creek Road near Hodgen, Oklahoma in Le Flore County.

According to a trooper’s report, a 24-year-old man was driving northbound on Haw Creek Road when the woman, 20, who was in the bed of the truck, fell from the back of the vehicle.

She was taken to an Arkansas hospital in critical condition. Officials say she died on November 24.

The driver was not injured. A 6-month-old baby was also in the vehicle and not injured.

Officials are still investigating the incident, according to a report.