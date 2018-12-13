Opossum recovering at Oklahoma wildlife organization after being beaten repeatedly with hammer

SLAUGHTERVILLE, Okla. – A Virginia opossum is recovering at an Oklahoma wildlife organization after officials say it was repeatedly beat with a hammer.

According to WildCare Oklahoma, the opossum was brought by Animal Control “after being rescued by someone who repeatedly beat the opossum with a hammer when it could not escape.”

WildCare officials say the animal had wounds to the head and torso, and radiographs showed skull fractures.

The opossum is expected to be OK, but faces a long road to a complete recovery.

