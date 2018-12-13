Police investigating several local bomb threats connected to nationwide investigation

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities in Oklahoma City are dealing with several bomb threats that are tied to a national threat.

Law enforcement agencies across the United States have been bombarded with bomb threats sent via email, targeting locations across the country.

Investigators with the Oklahoma City Police Department tell News 4 that there have been 13 threats at locations throughout the metro, including Wiley Post Airport.

So far, none of those threats have been credible.

Authorities say the local threats are all connected to the nationwide investigation.

Officials ask that if you receive an emailed threat, contact your local law enforcement agency and save the email.

We're working a number of bomb threat calls in OKC. There have been similar threats called into several locations around the country. No credible threat found at this point. We encourage the public to continue to be vigilant and call with anything suspicious. — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) December 13, 2018