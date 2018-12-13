× President Trump meets with Kevin Stitt, other governors-elect

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Donald J. Trump met with Kevin Stitt and other governors-elect today in the Cabinet Room of the White House.

The meeting was to discuss shared State-Federal priorities including workforce development, improving infrastructure, supporting veterans and military families, Opportunity Zones, and combating the opioid crisis.

“It was an honor to join a bipartisan group of governor-elects and represent Oklahoma in a meeting with President Trump. I shared with the President about how his tax cuts and deregulation agenda is helping Oklahoma’s economy and how my administration will be focused on leveraging these federal accomplishments to grow and diversify our great state. I also met with the Secretary of Commerce where we discussed ways to better utilize the Port of Catoosa and we discussed methods for leveraging our state’s Federal Opportunity Zones. My time at the White House concluded by meeting with the Ambassador of Trade where I expressed my priority to increase exports of Oklahoma agriculture products and pursue larger international markets as we set our sights on expanding Oklahoma’s presence in the global marketplace,” said Governor-elect Kevin Stitt.

The following individuals were in attendance:

The White House

President Donald J. Trump

Vice President Mike Pence

Jared Kushner, Senior Advisor to the President

Ivanka Trump, Advisor to the President

Kellyanne Conway, Senior Counselor to the President

John DeStefano, Counselor to the President

Andrew Bremberg Director, Domestic Policy Council

Doug Hoelscher, Director, Intergovernmental Affairs

Trump Administration

Secretary Wilbur Ross, Department of Commerce

Secretary Alex Acosta, Department of Labor

Secretary Alex Azar, Department of Health and Human Services

Secretary Elaine Chao, Department of Transportation

Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, Department of Homeland Security

External Participants

Governor Mike Dunleavy, AK

Governor-elect Ron DeSantis, FL

Governor-elect Brian Kemp, GA

Governor-elect Lourdes “Lou” Leon Guerrero, GU

Governor-elect Brad Little, ID

Governor-elect J.B. Pritzker, IL

Governor-elect Gretchen Whitmer, MI

Governor-elect Mike DeWine, OH

Governor-elect Kevin Stitt, OK

Governor-elect Kristi Noem, SD

Governor-elect Bill Lee, TN

Governor-elect Albert Bryan, USVI

Governor-elect Tony Evers, WI