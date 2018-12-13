× Proposed senate bill would eliminate Medicaid program for low-income pregnant women

OKLAHOMA CITY – A bill proposed by an Oklahoma lawmaker would eliminate a state Medicaid program providing health care services to low-income women.

Senate Bill 40 authored by Sen. Paul Scott, R-Duncan was filed Tuesday afternoon. According to the bill, it directs the Oklahoma Healthcare Authority to “repeal or amend certain rules.”

“Beginning January 1, 2020, the program and benefits provided pursuant to 317: 35-22-1 of the Oklahoma Administrative Code, also known as the ‘Soon-to-be-Sooner’ program shall cease,” the bill reads.

The services provided by the program include ultrasounds, doctor’s appointments and check-ups. Those covered for pregnancy-related benefits under Soon-to-be-Sooners (STBS) retain eligibility to the end of the pregnancy.

Katelynn Burns is with the Oklahoma Healthcare Authority, which oversees the program. According to Burns, STBS is funded through the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP).

If the STBS program is eliminated, the agency could lose $91 million in federal funding.

“CHIP funding provides funding sources for other programs as well but, in order to receive that funding, the Healthcare Authority has to comply with CHIP rules and guidelines,” Burns said. “The reason why we would lose the CHIP funding if this program were to be eliminated is because we would no longer be compliant with the maintenance of effort requirements.”

According to the Oklahoma Healthcare Authority, the total enrollment in the STBS program was 9,856 for Fiscal Year 2018.

The proposed bill also states “any participant already receiving a benefit prior to January 1, 2020 will be allowed to continue until a final service is rendered. The Oklahoma Healthcare Authority shall repeal or amend all pertinent rules of the program to reflect the elimination of the program.”

Multiple requests for an interview with Scott made Thursday have not been returned.