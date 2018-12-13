Serial killer possibly connected to 90 slayings pleads guilty to 1994 murder

ODESSA, Texas – A 78-year-old man who says he killed about 90 people over nearly four decades as he moved around the country has pleaded guilty to murder in the 1994 strangulation of a Texas woman.

Ector County District Attorney Bobby Bland issued a statement saying Samuel Little entered his plea Thursday in the West Texas city of Odessa, where Denise Christie Brothers’ body was discovered in a vacant lot about a month after she disappeared. He say Little received another life sentence.

Little was convicted in 2014 of killing three Los Angeles-area women in the late 1980s and was serving life sentences when authorities say he confessed this year to killing dozens more people in 20 states since 1970.

An FBI spokesman says authorities so far have confirmed Little’s role in 36 cases.