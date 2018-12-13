× Teen arrested for manslaughter after man dies from gunshot wound to the head, Okmulgee police say

OKMULGEE, Okla. – A teen has been arrested for manslaughter after a man died from a gunshot wound to the head in Okmulgee.

Shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday, Okmulgee police responded to a report of a shooting near Glennan Dr. and N Mission Rd.

When police arrived, they found 20-year-old Tristan James Waters with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police say a 17-year-old was arrested for manslaughter in connection to the case.

The investigation is ongoing and a report will be sent to the district attorney for review.

Authorities have not released any other details.