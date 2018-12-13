Tulsa athlete released after spending 3 months in hospital for rare condition

TULSA, Okla. – It’s been a long journey for one Oklahoma family, but they say they will now be together just in time for Christmas.

More than three months ago, Slater Springman was rushed to a hospital in Tennessee after he collapsed during conditioning with his baseball team.

Doctors soon learned that his core temperature was 105, and he needed to be put into a medically induced coma.

Springman was diagnosed with Rhabdomyolysis, which causes the contents of muscle fibers to be released into the patient’s bloodstream.

He was eventually moved to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa.

After weeks of physical therapy, KJRH reports that he is now able to stand and walk with assistance.

Springman credits his miraculous recovery to God, friends and prayers.

“I really think that’s what saved me,” Springman said. “I got texts, calls, Facebook messages all over, just I mean even if it’s short, ‘hey, I’m praying for you. Heard your story.’ There were people I didn’t even know that would send me stuff like that.”

On Thursday, he was released from the hospital.