Two people charged with murder after Kay County man’s overdose

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. - A mother is finally getting justice, nearly three years after her son OD'd. The two people police said gave him the drugs are now charged with his murder.

Shandi Deboard and Jason Herman are both charged with the first degree murder of 22-year-old Christopher Urban, who overdosed February 2016.

According to court documents, he met people in a home in Osage County, where "Shandi Deboard and Jason Herman brought a substantial quantity of methamphetamines."

When he didn't come home that night, Chris' mother, Lisa Urban called his phone.

"His girlfriend answered the phone and was crying," Lisa said, "and saying that Chris wasn`t breathing."

He died in a nearby hospital.

But the story didn't end there. Deputies said that's because this was unlike many other overdose investigations.

"Most of the time it`s virtually impossible to find and locate the individual that provided the drugs," said Osage County Deputy Justin Kline. "In this particular case we had several witnesses."

The affidavit states "Jason Herman admitted to bringing pure methamphetamine to the residence and providing Chris Urban with methamphetamine hours before he died," and that Deboard said to witnesses, "'oh my god I killed him' and 'I'm to blame for Chris Urbans death.'"

Deputies said the two fled.

"We were able to discover how they got away from the house, where they hid, who they called to come pick them up, and then where they fled to afterwards," Dep. Kling said.

Whether they intended for him to die, deputies said the two are guilty of murder because he died as a result of the other felony they allegedly committed, giving him the meth.

It's a small amount of solace for Lisa, who promised her son justice, and pushed the investigation forward since the beginning.

"Be responsible for what they caused, Lisa said. "Be responsible for the death of my son."

Shandi Deboard pleaded not guilty. She is out of jail on a $50,000 bond. News 4 reached out to her for comment but she has not responded.

A warrant has been issued for Jason Herman, who is currently incarcerated in Kansas on other charges. News 4 reached out to his last known attorney and have also not heard back.