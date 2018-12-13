Woman arrested in string of home, business burglaries amounting to $14,000

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. - An alert neighbor led police to an arrest, but the woman in handcuffs could close as many as four burglary cases in the area.

Police say 38-year-old Connie Hendrix was arrested after she matched the description of an alleged burglar.

"A neighbor was home and saw a white U-Haul drive down the street, stop, then pull into a neighbors driveway," sad Jenny Wagnon with Edmond Police.

That neighbor contacted the homeowner, who verified no one should be at the house.

Wagnon says jewelry, including wedding rings, were stolen, as well as perfumes and cologne, a MacBook laptop, three guitars, a bass amplifier, plus cash.

The very next day, an officer saw the truck and driver matching the description and pulled her over.

"In fact one of the stolen laptops was in the cab of the truck at the time," said Wagnon.

She says once questioned, Hendrix admitted to talking to items.

"She said that they were driving by, the garage door was up, they knocked on the door and when no one answered they went in and took the property," said Wagnon.

But it didn't end there, according to court documents, another Edmond resident arriving home, saw a U-Haul pickup pulling out of his driveway, moments before he discovered items missing. Police say he's one of four recent burglaries tied to Hendrix.

"We were able to come up with stolen property from three recent business or residential burglaries as well," explained Wagnon.

She says the stolen items, in total, are worth about $14,000.

With four burglary charges on the books, Hendrix was arrested again Tuesday outside a department store. Police say she and two juveniles picked up a series of items amounting to about $735.

Wagnon says Hendrix bought a few items and used the shopping bag to cover the stolen items in her shopping cart as she exited the store, where she was confronted by Loss Prevention and EPD. There, she admitted to taking the items, but police noticed something that she didn't take from the store.

"We found on her not just stolen merchandise but meth and paraphernalia," said Wagnon.

Hendrix now faces multiple burglary and drug charges.

Police say these cases reinforce the need to keep serial numbers and records for items, especially electronics.